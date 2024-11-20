Azerbaijan's hosting of major global event such as COP29 is commendable, says Malian representative

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

I would like to express my gratitude to Azerbaijan and the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) for the invitation. The Baku Initiative Group gave us great support within the COP29, Fatoumata Djire, manager of the Association for the Development and the Protection and Restoration of Trees in Mali, the country, which suffered from colonialism, told AZERTAC.

According to her, Azerbaijan's hosting of major global event such as COP29 is commendable.

Fatoumata Djire also hailed the high-level organization of COP29.