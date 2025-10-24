Azerbaijan's Imamaddin Khalilov retains his lead in world para-taekwondo ranking

Baku, October 24, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani para-taekwondo athlete Imamaddin Khalilov (70 kg) continues to lead the world ranking.

The Paralympic champion tops in his weight category with 521.10 points.

Sabir Zeynalov (58 kg), bronze medalist of the Summer Paralympic Games, is fourth with 329.65 points. Amin Shikhaliyev (63 kg) moved up six steps to stand at 22nd place with 31.25 points, while Orkhan Jafarov (80 kg) aslo ranked 22nd moving up eight steps with 42.64 points.