Azerbaijan's national chess team to face Uzbekistan to book spot at World Women's Team Chess Championship 2025
Baku, October 31, AZERTAC
The FIDE World Women’s Team Championship 2025 is set to take place in the legendary chess city of Linares, Spain, from November 17 to 24. Known as one of the most iconic venues in chess history, Linares will once again be in the global spotlight as it welcomes 12 of the world’s strongest women’s national teams to compete for the prestigious world title.
The prestigious competition will feature the host country, Spain, the four best teams from the last world championship in 2023 - Georgia, France, Kazakhstan, and the USA, as well as the teams of China, Ukraine, Peru, Egypt, India, and FIDE, selected by continent based on the world ranking.
The owner of the 12th ticket to the World Championship will be determined in the qualifying match between the teams of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. The match will be played on November 1-2 in Baku.
Azerbaijan`s squad includes Gunay Mammadzade, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, Govhar Beydullayeva and Ulviyya Fataliyeva. The team captain is European champion Gadir Huseynov.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
“Indestructible Partnership-2025” joint special forces exercise concludes
- 30.10.2025 [21:26]
Azerbaijan, Huawei discuss implementation of “Smart City” concept
- 30.10.2025 [20:17]
ANAMA, NATO discuss cooperation in humanitarian demining
- 30.10.2025 [20:13]
Rabat joins Türkiye in celebrating national holiday
- 30.10.2025 [18:53]
Azerbaijan, UAE explore prospects for multifaceted cooperation
- 30.10.2025 [18:42]
Azerbaijani para-shooter ranks 3rd at World Cup
- 30.10.2025 [18:32]
Kazakhstan plans to reconstruct 37 border checkpoints by 2030
- 30.10.2025 [18:25]
Baku host opening ceremony of Medinex 2025
- 30.10.2025 [17:47]
Brazil plans COP30 funding deals to address climate adaptation shortfall
- 30.10.2025 [17:17]
Turkey still in talks to procure Eurofighters from Qatar, Oman
- 30.10.2025 [17:15]
Italian ensemble performs to great acclaim at the 20th Baku Jazz Festival
- 30.10.2025 [17:01]
China targets manned moon landing by 2030, outlines testing tasks ahead
- 30.10.2025 [16:03]
OECD Eurasia Week to be held in 2026
- 30.10.2025 [16:00]
® Azerconnect Group held AI training sessions for ADA University students
- 30.10.2025 [15:53]
Preparation for COP30 discussed at Paris Peace Forum
- 30.10.2025 [15:50]
Romanian press highlights Senate President Abrudean’s visit to Azerbaijan
- 30.10.2025 [15:45]
Volkswagen skids into the red on $5.8 billion US tariff hit, Porsche woes
- 30.10.2025 [15:31]
® Caspian Legal Center announces launch of new podcast series “CLC Tax Talk”
- 30.10.2025 [15:19]
Flamengo holds Racing to reach Libertadores final
- 30.10.2025 [14:53]
Liverpool thrashed by Palace, holders Newcastle through in League Cup
- 30.10.2025 [14:50]
® The first car winner of Nar’s “Çoox Şanslı” lottery is behind the wheel!
- 30.10.2025 [14:42]
Long-term foreign residents increase to record high of 2.58 mln
- 30.10.2025 [12:56]
Azerbaijani weightlifter claims three silvers at European Championship
- 30.10.2025 [12:19]
Azerbaijan, China discuss tourism relations
- 30.10.2025 [12:12]
The surprising health benefits drinking a mug of cocoa could have for men
- 30.10.2025 [12:05]
Pandemic fears as 'new coronavirus' found in bats in South America
- 30.10.2025 [12:04]
Belarus, North Korea seek to expand cooperation in all areas
- 30.10.2025 [11:38]