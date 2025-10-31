Azerbaijan's national chess team to face Uzbekistan to book spot at World Women's Team Chess Championship 2025

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

The FIDE World Women’s Team Championship 2025 is set to take place in the legendary chess city of Linares, Spain, from November 17 to 24. Known as one of the most iconic venues in chess history, Linares will once again be in the global spotlight as it welcomes 12 of the world’s strongest women’s national teams to compete for the prestigious world title.

The prestigious competition will feature the host country, Spain, the four best teams from the last world championship in 2023 - Georgia, France, Kazakhstan, and the USA, as well as the teams of China, Ukraine, Peru, Egypt, India, and FIDE, selected by continent based on the world ranking.

The owner of the 12th ticket to the World Championship will be determined in the qualifying match between the teams of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. The match will be played on November 1-2 in Baku.

Azerbaijan`s squad includes Gunay Mammadzade, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, Govhar Beydullayeva and Ulviyya Fataliyeva. The team captain is European champion Gadir Huseynov.