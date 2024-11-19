The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SOCIETY

Azerbaijan's National Strategy for One Health presented to international community at COP29

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

A high-level roundtable on the “One Health Approach: Maximizing Intersectoral Collaboration for Human Development” was held as part of COP29.

The roundtable focused on fostering cross-sectoral partnerships through the One Health approach to promote human development.

Goshgar Tahmazli, Chairman of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan; Majnun Mammadov, Minister of Agriculture; Teymur Musayev, Minister of Health; Vugar Gurbanov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TABIB; and representatives from various relevant local and international institutions attended the event.

The roundtable featured discussions on Azerbaijan's One Health approach for a healthier future and strategies for implementing the One Health concept.

Speakers highlighted the current factors causing significant harm to human health, other living organisms, and the environment. They underscored the need for coordinated international action to control these factors and minimize their impact.

The speakers also emphasized that this event would contribute significantly to the establishment and strengthening of new partnerships related to the One Health concept.

Additionally, the session included the presentation of Azerbaijan's National Strategy for addressing the challenges posed by zoonotic diseases.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Leyla Aliyeva participates in juvenile fish release event at COP29 Green Zone
  • 19.11.2024 [22:44]

Leyla Aliyeva participates in juvenile fish release event at COP29 Green Zone

COP29 features panel discussion on “COP to COP Agrifood Legacies: A Key to Achieving Global Climate Goals”
  • 19.11.2024 [21:04]

COP29 features panel discussion on “COP to COP Agrifood Legacies: A Key to Achieving Global Climate Goals”

FAO representative: 730 million people suffer from hunger worldwide
  • 19.11.2024 [20:55]

FAO representative: 730 million people suffer from hunger worldwide

Event on development of climate-resilient agriculture sector held as part of COP29
  • 19.11.2024 [20:54]

Event on development of climate-resilient agriculture sector held as part of COP29

President of Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean briefed on Azerbaijan’s green energy projects
  • 19.11.2024 [20:45]

President of Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean briefed on Azerbaijan’s green energy projects

COP29 session highlights path from science to practice for just transitions in agro-food systems
  • 19.11.2024 [20:37]

COP29 session highlights path from science to practice for just transitions in agro-food systems

UN Secretary-General: We must succeed in Baku
  • 19.11.2024 [20:29]

UN Secretary-General: We must succeed in Baku

Azerbaijan’s energy minister meets with OPEC Secretary General
  • 19.11.2024 [20:23]

Azerbaijan’s energy minister meets with OPEC Secretary General

Conference on National Adaptation Plans held as part of COP29
  • 19.11.2024 [19:54]

Conference on National Adaptation Plans held as part of COP29

Leyla Aliyeva participates in juvenile fish release event at COP29 Green Zone

  • [22:44]

COP29 features panel discussion on “COP to COP Agrifood Legacies: A Key to Achieving Global Climate Goals”

  • [21:04]

FAO representative: 730 million people suffer from hunger worldwide

  • [20:55]

Event on development of climate-resilient agriculture sector held as part of COP29

  • [20:54]

President of Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean briefed on Azerbaijan’s green energy projects

  • [20:45]

COP29 session highlights path from science to practice for just transitions in agro-food systems

  • [20:37]

UN Secretary-General: We must succeed in Baku

  • [20:29]

Azerbaijan’s energy minister meets with OPEC Secretary General

  • [20:23]

Conference on National Adaptation Plans held as part of COP29

  • [19:54]

Issues on wildfire risk reduction in focus of COP29

  • [19:50]

SOCAR Green and PowerChina sign Memorandum of Understanding as part of COP29

  • [19:47]

FIDE President arrives in Baku

  • [19:25]

Food and Agriculture for Sustainable Transformation (FAST) Partnership Ministerial Meeting held as part of COP29

  • [19:20]

WHO Regional Director for Europe updated on COP29 achievements

  • [19:15]

Head of Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan meets with delegation led by UN-Habitat Executive Director

  • [19:14]

Azerbaijan's National Strategy for One Health presented to international community at COP29

  • [19:00]

Azerbaijani PM meets with WHO Regional Director for Europe

  • [18:53]

Heads of Water Resources agencies of Azerbaijan and Russia hold high-level bilateral meeting at COP29

  • [18:41]

Baku hosts panel session on "Culture for Climate: Engaging Youth to Effect Behavioural Change"

  • [18:36]

COP29 features High-Level Ministerial Meeting on Advancing Climate-Resilient Agriculture Practices

  • [18:34]

Italian student at COP29: Priority should also be given to study of forestry

  • [18:33]

Apple offers $100 million to undo Indonesia's iPhone 16 ban

  • [18:21]

IDEA and ICESCO sign protocol of intent

  • [18:15]

Leyla Aliyeva participates in panel discussions on marine mammals as part of COP29

  • [18:11]

Countries representing nearly 50% of global methane emissions from organic waste pledge to reduce emissions from sector

  • [18:02]

Session on advancing sustainable tourism held at COP29 Green Zone

  • [17:54]

Founder of Global Institute: We must turn the Caspian Sea into a hub of development, cooperation and security

  • [17:53]

WHO Regional Director for Europe hails excellent organization of COP29

  • [17:41]

Media representatives, who etch unforgettable moments into the annals of history, are at COP29 -PHOTO REPORT

  • [17:39]

Deputy Minister of Agriculture: Kazakhstan is among the first countries to join Baku Harmoniya Initiative

  • [17:38]

COP29 features panel session on “From Global Goals to Local Action: Regional initiatives to strengthen resilient agrifood systems”

  • [17:15]

Representative of International Solar Alliance: COP29 poised for significant outcomes

  • [16:59]

Martina Otto: Reducing methane emissions should be treated as an urgent climate priority

  • [16:33]

Azerbaijan urges countries to submit their National Adaption Plans by 2025

  • [16:27]

UAE Minister praises launch of Baku Harmony Climate Initiative for Farmers at COP29

  • [16:26]

US Secretary of Agriculture: There is a further opportunity to utilize Azerbaijan’s significant role in trade between East and West

  • [16:13]

COP29 features panel discussion on zero emission electricity and carbon credit market

  • [15:38]

Nigar Arpadarai: COP29 is a critical opportunity for us to chart a course toward a sustainable future

  • [15:20]

COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company awarded ISO 20121 Certification

  • [15:10]

COP29 features high-level event on “Reducing Methane from Organic Waste (ROW) for climate action”

  • [15:07]

Nigar Arpadarai: Caspian Sea is a closed sea and it is naturally very fragile

  • [15:00]

African NGOs briefed on financial support allocated by Agency for State Support to NGOs for public associations

  • [14:56]

COP29 Lead Negotiator: The process of preparing Azerbaijan`s third generation of the Nationally Determined Contributions document (NDC 3.0) is in final stage

  • [14:52]

COP29 features event on “Delivering climate change education: critical role of youth and educators”

  • [14:50]

Azerbaijan, Italy explore prospects for educational cooperation

  • [14:32]

Climate-friendly agriculture, biodiversity protection, water management play a crucial role, says agriculture minister

  • [14:29]

10-year-old participant of COP29: It's interesting to communicate with people in Azerbaijan

  • [14:18]

Italian representative: COP29 will make significant financial progress

  • [14:12]

COP29 addresses environmental challenges and pollution sources of the Caspian Sea

  • [14:10]

Baku hosts ATACH Day as part of COP29

  • [14:04]

Slovak minister: If we join forces, there will be no waste challenges in the world

  • [13:54]

Representatives of Constructor University Bremen visit BS

  • [13:51]

UNEP Executive Director warns of 85% surge in solid waste in coming decades

  • [13:37]

US professor: COP29 will set the stage for addressing climate change through global and national finance – INTERVIEW

  • [13:16]

Discussions held on the role of education and scholarships in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals as part of COP29

  • [12:54]

Somalian participant: COP29 brought world nations together, providing a platform for global debate on climate change

  • [12:52]

Zambian representative praises excellent organization of COP29

  • [12:44]

Carlsberg Azerbaijan and WWF-Azerbaijan sign Memorandum of Understanding

  • [12:39]

COP29 discusses “Science and Innovation for Low-Emission and Resilient Food Systems”

  • [12:29]

FAO Regional Representative: Climate change is a significant driver of food insecurity

  • [12:26]

Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan will further consolidate international efforts to address the issue of missing persons

  • [12:11]

COP29 Presidency launches Baku Harmoniya Climate Initiative for Farmers

  • [12:07]

® Mastercard Azerbaijan accelerates global deadlines for Sustainable Cards Program implementation during COP29

  • [12:06]

Barbara Botos: Energy, green transitions cannot happen without women

  • [11:53]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with Vice-President OSCE PA

  • [11:49]

Farmers, those on front lines of agricultural production, remain some of most vulnerable to climate change, says minister

  • [11:24]

Youth champions for climate highlighted at COP29 event

  • [11:19]

UNEP Executive Director: Caspian littoral states` declaration at COP29 marks a milestone

  • [11:18]

Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, ICESCO sign cooperation agreement

  • [11:10]

International partners publish joint statement endorsing Baku Initiative on Human Development for Climate Resilience

  • [11:05]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • [10:47]

Azerbaijani oil prices climb above $75 mark again

  • [10:46]

Mukhtar Babayev: 36 percent of total employment in Azerbaijan is in agriculture sector

  • [10:36]

BTA, Egypt's national agency MENA sign cooperation agreement

  • [10:05]

Pope to G20: Immediate and decisive action needed to eradicate world hunger

  • [09:57]

“Children’s Eyes on Earth " photo exhibition opens at Heydar Aliyev Center

  • [00:47]

Indian participant of COP29: There are lots of challenges related to climate change right now

  • 18.11.2024 [21:13]

COP29 event focuses on protecting sustainability of human development

  • 18.11.2024 [21:12]

High-level panel on measuring environmental literacy as part of international assessment held during COP29

  • 18.11.2024 [20:58]

COP29 Presidency highlights early Biennial Transparency Report submissions

  • 18.11.2024 [20:52]

Azerbaijan is advancing towards energy transition by effectively benefiting from COP29, says WHO regional director

  • 18.11.2024 [20:52]

COP29: Event held on "Radiation and Climate Change: New Challenges"

  • 18.11.2024 [20:41]

Vice-President of OSCE PA briefed on progress of regional peace process

  • 18.11.2024 [20:34]

Aktau named Cultural Capital of Turkic World for year 2025

  • 18.11.2024 [20:31]

COP29: Discussions on climate-resilient agriculture held

  • 18.11.2024 [20:11]

COP29 features panel on “Youth Leadership in Climate Action: Inspiring Change through Education and Innovation”

  • 18.11.2024 [19:46]

COP29: Discussions held on "Two Crises - One Solution: Biodiversity and Climate Nexus in the Caucasus Region"

  • 18.11.2024 [19:30]

UK Minister: Our message in Baku is clear

  • 18.11.2024 [19:29]

Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Princess of Jordan, and ICCROM Director-General watch “Mangurt” play in Baku

  • 18.11.2024 [19:28]

Foreign Ministry comments on Fifth Opinion of Advisory Committee on Implementation of Council of Europe Framework Convention for Protection of National Minorities by Azerbaijan

  • 18.11.2024 [19:20]

The Chinese Special Envoy on Afghan Affairs visit to Pakistan

  • 18.11.2024 [19:13]

Head of Togo civil society organization hails Baku Initiative Group’s efforts

  • 18.11.2024 [19:11]

COP29 features Ministerial Roundtable on Global Climate Transparency

  • 18.11.2024 [18:58]

High-level tripartite roundtable on Green Jobs and Skills held at COP29

  • 18.11.2024 [18:55]

COP29 is a crucial step towards making important decisions for future of humanity, says Kyrgyz participant

  • 18.11.2024 [18:53]

Topic of greening education and climate resilience discussed at COP29

  • 18.11.2024 [18:48]

COP29: High-Level Roundtable on Children, Youth and Climate Action held

  • 18.11.2024 [18:41]

UNICEF’s regional advisor: A special day dedicated to children and young people at COP29 is a very important step

  • 18.11.2024 [18:40]

Presidency hosts 4th meeting of COP29 International Advisory Committee

  • 18.11.2024 [18:23]

COP29 hosts collaborative climate initiative forum of Turkic NGOs

  • 18.11.2024 [18:14]