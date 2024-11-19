Azerbaijan's National Strategy for One Health presented to international community at COP29

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

A high-level roundtable on the “One Health Approach: Maximizing Intersectoral Collaboration for Human Development” was held as part of COP29.

The roundtable focused on fostering cross-sectoral partnerships through the One Health approach to promote human development.

Goshgar Tahmazli, Chairman of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan; Majnun Mammadov, Minister of Agriculture; Teymur Musayev, Minister of Health; Vugar Gurbanov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TABIB; and representatives from various relevant local and international institutions attended the event.

The roundtable featured discussions on Azerbaijan's One Health approach for a healthier future and strategies for implementing the One Health concept.

Speakers highlighted the current factors causing significant harm to human health, other living organisms, and the environment. They underscored the need for coordinated international action to control these factors and minimize their impact.

The speakers also emphasized that this event would contribute significantly to the establishment and strengthening of new partnerships related to the One Health concept.

Additionally, the session included the presentation of Azerbaijan's National Strategy for addressing the challenges posed by zoonotic diseases.