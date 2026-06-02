Azerbaijan's PM Ali Asadov meets with Ukraine's First Vice Prime Minister

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

On June 2, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with Denys Shmyhal, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

During the meeting, the parties highlighted the significance of the events organized within the framework of Baku Energy Week. Emphasizing that Baku has once again emerged as a major hub for global energy dialogue, they noted that the platform plays a crucial role in promoting international cooperation in energy security, the green transition, and sustainable development.

The sides reviewed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine and discussed opportunities for further enhancing collaboration in the economic, trade, energy, humanitarian, and other mutually beneficial spheres.

The parties also underscored the importance of Azerbaijan’s humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. The Ukrainian side expressed gratitude for the aid provided to the Ukrainian people, as well as for Azerbaijan’s support in restoring civilian infrastructure.