Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage showcased in Istanbul

Azerbaijan joins Zero Waste Forum in Istanbul

Istanbul, June 6, AZERTAC

The Zero Waste Forum 2026 has commenced in Istanbul under the theme “Road to Antalya: Zero Waste as Climate Action.” Organized by the Zero Waste Foundation, established by the First Lady of the Republic of Türkiye, Emine Erdoğan, the forum serves as a high-level platform for promoting the zero-waste approach as a practical climate action measure in the lead-up to COP31, which will be hosted by the Turkish city of Antalya later this year.

The forum has brought together government representatives and ministers from 183 countries, as well as representatives of various international organizations, including the United Nations, business leaders, members of the scientific community, financial institutions, and civil society organizations. Azerbaijan is represented at the event by a delegation led by Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Alongside the pavilion organized by Türkiye’s Zero Waste Foundation, Azerbaijan is represented with its own national pavilion. Curated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the pavilion showcases materials reflecting Azerbaijan’s history, culture, nature, architectural heritage, and multicultural values.

The exhibition also provides detailed information on Azerbaijan’s environmental protection policies, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s initiatives in ecological preservation, park development, and the promotion of healthy lifestyles, as well as the extensive restoration and reconstruction work currently underway in the liberated Garabagh region.

The joint engagement builds on previous cooperation between the two foundations. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Zero Waste Foundation previously operated a joint pavilion during COP29 in Baku. Under a Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2024, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, led by the First Lady of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, and the Zero Waste Foundation, established at the initiative of the First Lady of Türkiye, Emine Erdoğan, agreed to work together on developing sustainable solutions and contributing to various social sectors. Their partnership focuses on environmental protection, the promotion of cultural exchange, and the preservation of cultural heritage.

As part of the Zero Waste Forum 2026, special attention is being paid to the zero-waste approach as a key component of the global climate agenda. Discussions focus on waste prevention, circular economy practices, reducing food waste, and measures to mitigate methane emissions. The overarching goal is to achieve practical and measurable results in the short term, with particular emphasis on implementation at the city level.

The forum, which runs until June 7, features high-level sessions dedicated to industry and technology, agriculture and forestry, as well as energy and natural resources. Given the urgency of addressing food waste as a high-impact climate opportunity, a dedicated thematic day within the forum is focused on “Food Waste and Methane.”

Several important declarations, documents, and regional initiatives are expected to be finalized before the conclusion of the event.

Gunel Karatepe