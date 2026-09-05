Azerbaijan's Sabah FC launches AZN 10 million program to boost youth football

Baku, September 5, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan's Sabah FC has pledged AZN 10 million of investment to boost youth football across the country, the club said in a statement.

The club noted that under the Order issued by President Ilham Aliyev on August 27, 2026, Sabah FC received AZN 5 million in financial support following its historic qualification for the UEFA Champions League league phase.

Emphasizing that the attention and trust shown by President Ilham Aliyev toward the club and Azerbaijani football inspired them to channel this opportunity into a larger and longer-term goal, the football club said they want this historic success and the support shown to serve not only today’s “Sabah”, but also the future of Azerbaijani football.

“Therefore, “Sabah” FC has decided to allocate AZN 5 million in addition to the amount received for participating in the UEFA Champions League to the sustainable development of children’s football and to launch the “Sabah Football Academy Future Talents” program,” the club said.

The club detailed that the program's initial capital will be structured on a principle, combining the AZN 5 million support from President Ilham Aliyev with an additional AZN 5 million from Sabah's own funds to reach the AZN 10 million total.

The club mentioned that the core principle of the fund is not simply to spend AZN 10 million , but rather to protect and grow it through professional management that generates ongoing income.

The club noted that a certain part of the proceeds from ticket sales for this year’s UEFA Champions League matches will also be funneled into the program, ensuring that the initial capital transforms into a permanent financial source of finance that will serve the development of future generations of young footballers for years to come.

The club’s goal is to turn the historic success of one season into long-term opportunities to train footballers representing future generations, to form a leading football academy in the country and in the future in the region, and to perpetuate President Ilham Aliyev’s attention to the country’s football and the club.

"The key objective of the “Sabah Football Academy Future Talents” program is to support the sustainable development of children’s football, to involve stakeholders in this process, and to contribute to the formation of a long-term, sustainable development model.

The club attaches particular importance to the coordination of this initiative with the activities of the Azerbaijan Football Federations Association (AFFA) in the development of children’s and youth football across the country, and to the creation of opportunities for mutual cooperation and exchange of experience.

The project is designed to improve football infrastructure, identify and professionally train talented children, implement modern training methods, as well as strengthen sports science, medical care, performance analytics, education and personal development programs.

In the long term, Sabah FC aims to enhance cooperation with academies, football schools and clubs operating in the South Caucasus and Central Asia, and turn the Academy into one of the leading football development centers in the region.

Sabah FC will create an opportunity for the country's companies and international partners to join this initiative in the "Foundation Partner" format and invites stakeholders to consider this initiative.

Additional information regarding the operating principles, management model, partnership mechanisms and future roadmap of the "Sabah Football Academy Future Talents" program will be released to the public in the near future," the club added.