Azerbaijan's State Statistical Committee joins 14th session of OIC Statistical Commission in Ankara

October 2

Tahir Budagov, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Statistical Committee, is representing the country at the 14th session of the OIC Statistical Commission, taking place on October 1-3 at SESRIC Headquarters in Ankara, Türkiye.

On the second day of the session, the committee employee presented report on the modernization of the national statistical system through digitalization, highlighting key initiatives like the expansion of electronic services, digitalizing data dissemination, leveraging administrative data more effectively, utilizing large-scale and satellite imagery data in official statistics, and digitalizing the agricultural census.

During the 14th Session, activities undertaken since the last session will be reviewed, and the implementation of the OIC-StatCom Programme of Action for 2021-2025 will be discussed, along with the following technical themes, including: The OIC-StatCom Programme of Action for 2026-2030; Role of National Statistical Offices in Supporting Data-Driven Energy Transitions; Modernization of NSOs through Digitalization and Sustainable Development Goals: Monitoring and Reporting SDG 4 (Quality Education) Indicators.

Based on the Istanbul Declaration of the 2010 Meeting of the National Statistical Organisations (NSO), OIC-StatCom provides a platform for OIC Member States to exchange experience, share good practices and strengthen institutional capacities in the field of official statistics. SESRIC serves as its Secretariat, facilitating coordination and promoting collective initiatives that enhance the quality, comparability and availability of statistics across the OIC.