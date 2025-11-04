Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves stood at $81.5 billion as of October 1, 2025, finance minister says

Baku, November 4, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves stood at $81.5 billion as of October 1, 2025, surpassing its external public debt by nearly 17 times, said Azerbaijan's Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev during the meeting of the Committee of the Milli Majlis on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship held on November 4.

“In 2026, the Oil Fund maintained a balanced budget with both income and expenses at $7.7 billion, and a reduction in reserves is not anticipated,” Minister Sahil Babayev added.