Azerbaijan Airlines and Maldivian announce strategic interline partnership to enhance connectivity to the Maldives

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), a part of AZCON Holding, and Maldivian, the national airline of the Maldives, have signed a new agreement. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in enhancing travel options for AZAL passengers seeking access to the Maldives’ island destinations.

Through this collaboration, passengers traveling with AZAL will now be able to connect from Velana International Airport (MLE) to 17 unique island destinations across the Maldives via Maldivian’s extensive domestic network – the largest in the country. The partnership reflects a shared vision between Azerbaijan and the Maldives to strengthen ties and promote mutual growth in aviation and tourism. For AZAL, this marks an important step in expanding its international presence and route network, making the Maldives more accessible to travelers worldwide.

“The partnership with Maldivian is an important step for Azerbaijan Airlines in expanding our route network and strengthening our international presence. For our passengers in Azerbaijan and neighboring regions, this collaboration opens new travel opportunities and brings one of the world’s most desirable leisure destinations — the Maldives — closer. We believe this collaboration will serve as a strong platform for even deeper cooperation between our two airlines in the future,” said Jamil Manizade, Chief Commercial Officer of Azerbaijan Airlines.

Maldivian, the national airline of the Maldives, excels in providing extensive domestic and international connectivity. The airline fleet serves 17 domestic airports and international destinations such as India, China and beyond. As the foremost domestic carrier, Maldivian operates the largest wheel-based fleet in the country, complemented by specialized seaplane services for seamless tourist transportation.