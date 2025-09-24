Azerbaijan and Hungary explore new opportunities in science and education cooperation
Baku, September 24, AZERTAC
Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev met with Minister of Culture and Innovation of Hungary Balázs Hankó, who is visiting Azerbaijan.
The meeting focused on the current state and future prospects of cooperation in the field of science and education between the two countries.
