Azerbaijan and Oman discuss opportunities for expanding cooperation in various areas

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

On October 29, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Sheikh Abdulmalik Al Khalili, Chairman of the State Council of Oman, during his official visit to the Sultanate of Oman.

During the meeting, the parties praised the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Oman, based on friendship and mutual respect, and discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in various fields, including economic, trade, energy, and humanitarian areas.

They also commended the growth of interparliamentary cooperation between the two countries, describing the establishment of friendship groups in both parliaments as an important step toward further strengthening relations.

The meeting highlighted the key role of bilateral political contacts in advancing Azerbaijan-Oman relations.

The sides noted that the opening of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Oman creates new opportunities for expanding cooperation and deepening ties.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the significance of Azerbaijan hosting the next Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku in 2026, noting that these events will foster dialogue, solidarity, and sustainable development.

The parties also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including other matters of mutual interest.