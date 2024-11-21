Azerbaijan and PowerChina Resources Limited discuss collaboration in green energy sector

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, met with Yang Tianfu, President of PowerChina Resources Limited, during COP29.

The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation with Chinese business communities, highlighting Azerbaijan’s investment-friendly environment and the opportunities available for investors.

Discussions also covered collaboration in the green energy sector, joint investment projects, and coordination with PowerChina Resources Limited to promote renewable energy initiatives.