Azerbaijan and Slovenia place special importance on climate matters, says Slovenian diplomat

Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan and Slovenia place special importance on climate matters,” said Tanja Fajon, Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, during a joint press conference with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov.

“I congratulate Azerbaijan on hosting the COP29 in Baku. We have witnessed great solidarity here. We express confidence that this event will contribute significantly to addressing climate issues in the future,” the Slovenian diplomat added.