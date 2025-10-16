Azerbaijan Army holds rehearsal exercises for military parade dedicated to Victory Day

Baku, October 16, AZERTAC

According to the relevant instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, a military parade will be held in Baku on November 8 to mark the fifth anniversary of Victory Day, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

Rehearsals are being conducted with the units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including the Azerbaijan Army.

During the rehearsal exercises, flights of aviation vehicles, the movement and relocation of vehicles, military equipment, and ships along designated routes are being carried out in Baku and surrounding areas.