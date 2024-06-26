Azerbaijan Army holds series of events marking 26 June - Armed Forces Day

Baku, June 26, AZERTAC

On the occasion of 26 June - Armed Forces Day, several events were held in the types of troops, Army Corps, formations, military units, Combined Arms Army and special educational institutions of the Azerbaijan Army, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

At the events, the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The events discussed the history of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces and the glorious path of the Army. It was noted that, in all fields, including the field of army development, thanks to the unparalleled services of the National Leader, a regular army managed by the principle of unified command was created. Today, under the wise and far-sighted leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Azerbaijani Army Ilham Aliyev, an army with high combat capabilities has been formed. As a result of this, the brave Azerbaijan Army in the Patriotic War destroyed a large part of the enemy's military equipment and a large number of manpower in a short period of time, liberating Azerbaijani lands from occupation and giving the nation the joy of victory.

According to the plan, socio-political training classes, roundtable discussions, conferences, museum excursions, including book, photo and painting exhibitions were organized in the military units, documentary and feature films were shown, letters to the defenders of the Motherland within the framework of the "Letter to the Soldier" project addressed. The graves of Azerbaijani Martyrs were also visited and meetings were held with their families.

Concert programs were presented with the participation of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov, the Ideological and Cultural Center of Ganja Garrison, as well as representatives of culture and art, collectives of regional cultural departments.

A group of distinguished military personnel were awarded at the events.

26 June - Armed Forces Day was also solemnly celebrated in foreign representations of the Republic of Azerbaijan.