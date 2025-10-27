Azerbaijan, China discuss establishment of Joint Research Center for Green Energy Development

Baku, October 27, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with a Chinese delegation led by Xu Lu, Vice President of China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited (CEEC).

The meeting focused on the implementation of projects within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership in the energy sector.

Minister Shahbazov emphasized the head of state’s policy on developing renewable energy sources for both domestic consumption and export, creating “green energy zones,” and expanding cooperation with Chinese companies in this field. He noted that the broad-based partnership with CEEC would provide new momentum for the advancement of renewable energy in Azerbaijan.

The Minister underlined the importance of the studies conducted jointly with the China Electric Power Planning and Engineering Institute (EPPEI) to assess the potential for integrating new capacities into the power grid and to establish a “Joint Research Center for Green Energy Development.”

The company’s role in the construction and equipment of solar power plants with a total capacity of 760 MW in Bilasuvar and Neftchala was also praised.

The meeting included an exchange of views on electricity transmission projects between Azerbaijan, Central Asia, Türkiye, and Europe, as well as on potential areas for future cooperation with the company.