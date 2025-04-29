Azerbaijan claims Grand Prix award at 4th International Bakhshi Art Festival in Khiva

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

The 4th International Bakhshi Art Festival wrapped up Tuesday in the historic city of Khiva, Uzbekistan.

Azerbaijan’s “Shirvan” folk ensemble, comprising Galbinur Ibrahimili (saz), Parviz Musayev (balaban), Asim Guliyev (naghara) and Abuzar Shoyubov (goshanaghara) claimed the Grand Prix award of the festival.

The award and the diploma were presented by Ozodbek Nazarbekov, Minister of Culture of Uzbekistan.

Organized by Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Culture under the auspices of UNESCO and ICESCO, the festival brought together musicians, scholars, cultural figures, researchers of Bakhshi (Ashiq) art, and experts in folk literature from 40 countries.