Azerbaijan continues resettlement efforts in Khojaly district

Aghdam, October 28, AZERTAC

In line with the directives of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has launched a new phase of resettlement in the villages of Ballija, Tazabina, and Badara in Khojaly district.

As part of this phase, 13 families, totaling 51 individuals, were relocated to Ballija; 17 families, totaling 72 individuals, were relocated to Tazabina; and 17 families, totaling 62 individuals, were relocated to Badara.