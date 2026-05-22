Azerbaijan demonstrates important role of culture, history, and education in sustainable development, says Nigerian official

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan demonstrates the important role of culture, history, and education in sustainable development, Abdul Husaini, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Lands and Housing of Niger State (Nigeria), said in an interview with AZERTAC.

According to him, Azerbaijan has a rich history and cultural heritage that play an important role in the context of sustainable development. He emphasized that sustainable development includes not only an environmental component but also education, which serves as its key foundation.

He noted that, according to UNESCO approaches, sustainable development cannot be achieved without education, including formal, non-formal, and informal learning. In this context, he highly praised Azerbaijan’s efforts in educational and professional development.

He also highlighted the importance of preserving historical heritage, noting that significant work is being carried out in Icherisheher to protect cultural and historical assets for future generations. In his view, this is an essential part of sustainable urban development.

Abdul Husaini further stressed that the combination of education, culture, and heritage preservation forms the foundation of sustainable development, expressing confidence that Azerbaijan is demonstrating the right path in this direction.

Correspondent – Tamilla Mammadova