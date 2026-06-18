The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund, U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Technical Assistance expand prospects for cooperation

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

As part of its visit to Baku, a U.S. delegation from the Department of the Treasury's Office of Technical Assistance, held a number of meetings with the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund in order to develop international cooperation in financial security and institutional resilience.

the bilateral discussions featured a broad exchange of views on the institutional functioning of the deposit insurance system, mechanisms serving to protect financial stability, coordination approaches during insurance events, the legal framework, risk-based management principles, and measures taken toward digital transformation.

Within the framework of the event, the relevant structural units of the Fund delivered presentations showcasing the technical capabilities applied in information technology infrastructure, depositor registry systems, compensation calculation and payment mechanisms, backup solutions to ensure business continuity, data protection, and system stability. Furthermore, the sides reviewed international best practices regarding digital financial instruments, the legal regulation of electronic money and digital assets, as well as information exchange and institutional coordination mechanisms among government agencies.

During the discussions, the parties specifically highlighted the critical importance of operational decision-making in crisis situations, organizing public communication based on a unified approach, and protecting depositors' rights. They also assessed future opportunities for mutual technical cooperation, the exchange of professional knowledge and experience, and the strengthening of institutional capacity.

The Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund plans to steadily continue its activities to expand relations with international partners, study advanced global practices, and implement modern management mechanisms for financial security.

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