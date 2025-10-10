Azerbaijan, EU explore prospects for Zangezur corridor

Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, took part in the second meeting of the High-Level Transport Dialogue between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU) in Brussels.

The meeting focused on the prospects of the Zangezur corridor and potential EU support for developing transport infrastructure in Nakhchivan. Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU in air, sea, and road transport, as well as current opportunities and new initiatives to expand transport links, was also highlighted.