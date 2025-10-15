Azerbaijan exports nearly 500 bcm of natural gas from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

In January - September 2025, Azerbaijan produced 38.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas, the Ministry of Energy told AZERTAC.

According to the Ministry, 10.2 bcm of gas production extracted from ACG, while 20.9 bcm from Shah Deniz. Absheron and SOCAR produced 1.2 bcm and 5.9 bcm gas, respectively.

During 9 months, gas exports abroad amounted to 18.3 billion cubic meters. Of these, 9.4 billion cubic meters fell to Europe, 7.3 billion cubic meters to Türkiye (including 4.3 billion cubic meters via TANAP), and about 1.6 bcm to Georgia.

Since its commissioning till 1 October 2025, 665.1 million tons oil (including condensate) and 497.7 bcm of gas were extracted from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz. 613.6 million tons oil and 240 bcm of gas were extracted from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli. About 51.5 million cubic meter of condansate and nearly 257.7 bcm of gas were extracted from Shah Deniz. During this period, Azerbaijan had exported 663 million tons of oil and 185.7 billion cubic meters of gas.