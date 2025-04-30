Azerbaijan exports non-oil products worth $450 million to Russia, Türkiye, and Georgia in first quarter of 2025

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

Russia, Türkiye, and Georgia were the top three destinations for Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports in the first quarter of 2025, according to the April edition of the “Export Review” magazine published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

In January–March 2025, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports totaled $771.9 million, marking a 14.7 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Exports of food products rose by 15.1 percent, reaching $224.7 million.

During the same period, agricultural exports increased by 12.3 percent to $170.5 million, while agro-industrial exports grew by 17.6 percent to $69.1 million. Overall, the combined export of agricultural and agro-industrial products rose by 13.8 percent to $239.6 million.

In the first three months of 2025, Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $232.9 million to Russia, $134.3 million to Türkiye, $80.6 million to Georgia, $69.6 million to Switzerland, and $51.1 million to Ukraine.

In March 2025 alone, non-oil sector exports included $82.1 million to Russia, $51.5 million to Türkiye, $27.7 million to Georgia, $26 million to Switzerland, and $10.7 million to the UAE.

During the same quarter, the Space Agency of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) exported satellite telecommunication services worth $4 million to approximately 100 companies across 40 countries. These service exports accounted for 65 percent of Azercosmos' total revenue. In March 2025, the agency exported $1.3 million worth of services to 39 countries. The top five countries importing satellite services during the quarter were the United Kingdom ($1,000,000), Luxembourg ($890,300), Nigeria ($213,400), Egypt ($179,000), and Pakistan ($174,000).