Azerbaijan, Germany explore prospects for cooperation in natural gas and renewable energy

Baku, June 3, AZERTAC

Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, met with Michael Harms, Chairman of the German Eastern Business Association, along with representatives of leading German companies on the sidelines of Baku Energy Week.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation in the energy sector between Azerbaijan and Germany.

They also reviewed opportunities for collaboration in natural gas, renewable energy, energy efficiency, hydrogen, heat pumps, energy storage systems, and electricity infrastructure.

The parties hailed Azerbaijan’s commencement of gas supplies to Germany, its growing role in Europe’s energy security, and its commitment to the energy transition process.

The sides provided insights into renewable energy projects implemented in Azerbaijan, electricity interconnectors, green energy corridors, and opportunities for electricity exports to Europe.

They also exchanged views on various cooperation opportunities with German companies in the context of regional connectivity and hydrogen-related initiatives.