Azerbaijan, Global Council for Tolerance and Peace explore enhancing parliamentary ties

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

On June 22, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, met with Ahmed Bin Mohammad Al-Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace (GCTP).

The meeting emphasized the important role of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States in fostering relations among Muslim countries and their legislative bodies. The officials expressed confidence in the successful organization of the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States in Baku, noting that the event would contribute to the future activities of the OIC Parliamentary Union.

The meeting also reviewed cooperation between the Azerbaijani Parliament and the GCTP, noting that the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two institutions contributes to the further strengthening of bilateral ties.