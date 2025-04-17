Azerbaijan has experienced first-hand devastating impact of armed conflict on its cultural heritage, says Deputy Culture Minister

Shusha, April 17, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan has experienced first-hand the devastating impact of armed conflict on its cultural heritage. In this vein, the forum is not simply a gathering; it is a call to action, said Saadat Yusifova, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Culture, as she addressed the opening ceremony of the First Cultural Forum of the Islamic World, titled “Safeguarding and Revitalization of Cultural Heritage in the Post-Conflict Period” in Shusha.

“The forum will focus on practical strategies, collaborative efforts, and the role of Islamic cooperation in safeguarding the rich and diverse cultural heritage that was often endangered in conflict zones,” Yusifova noted.

According to her, the forum is an opportunity for the nations of the Islamic world to unite in their resolve to assess the full extent of the damage inflicted upon cultural heritage during periods of conflict in the entire Islamic world, enhance protection measures for cultural sites affected by conflicts, ensuring that history, art, and identity endure for future generations.

“The Forum will also see discussions on sharing expertise and best practices in the preservation, restoration, and revitalization of cultural sites, as well as advocating for stronger legal frameworks for the protection of cultural heritage in conflict situations and developing sustainable strategies for the protection of cultural heritage for future generations,” the deputy minister added.