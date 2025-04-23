Azerbaijan helps to rebuild Irpin City clinic – AZERTAC’s special reportage

Irpin, April 23, AZERTAC

The clinic in the city of Ukrainian city of Irpin has been reconstructed with the financial support of Azerbaijan.

During the air raid alerts, both the clinic staff and patients gather in the newly constructed shelter. The necessary conditions have been created here for people to stay for hours. The shelter can accommodate hundreds of people at a time.

Expressing his gratitude to the people and state of Azerbaijan for their support, Artyom Alekseev, Deputy Director of the Irpin City clinic said: "As a result of the fire, the Irpin City Clinic became inoperable, especially the facade and roof were destroyed. We have always felt the support and love of the Azerbaijani state and people on difficult days. With the financial support of the Azerbaijani state, the Clinic was rebuilt, especially the facade and roof were changed, and a new shelter was built. We cherish great love for the Azerbaijani people in our hearts.”

The clinic's traumatologist Sergiy Nimchuk emphasized that following the restoration of the medical facility, patients were provided with high-quality service. "We express our gratitude to our Azerbaijani partners that the Irpin City clinic has resumed its daily activities. Now we are providing typical services to citizens in this medical facility, and we are also able to ensure the safety of our citizens in the newly constructed shelter in case of air danger," he said.

The Azerbaijani government will support four more projects in Irpin - the reconstruction and restoration of the Central House of Culture, the completely destroyed Irpin Children's and Youth Sports School, the Art Center, and a nine-story residential building.

Emil Huseynli

Special correspondent