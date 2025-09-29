Azerbaijan-hosted 3rd CIS Games to feature four additional sports on September 29

Gabala, September 29, AZERTAC

Competitions in eight sports, including four additional disciplines, will take place today at the 3rd CIS Games hosted by Azerbaijan.

Sambo events will be held at the Goygol Olympic Sports Complex, boxing at the Yevlakh Olympic Sports Complex, and taekwondo at the Mingachevir Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center. Volleyball matches will be staged at the Ganja Sports Palace, where the Azerbaijani women’s national team will face Tajikistan. The match is scheduled to start at 18:30.

The 3rd CIS Games, which bring together 1,624 athletes from 13 countries, will continue until October 8.