Azerbaijan, Huawei Technologies discuss opportunities for digital and green transformation

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Phillip Gan, Senior Vice President of Huawei Technologies.

During the meeting, the sides explored opportunities to advance digital and green solutions in Azerbaijan. The discussions covered prospects for cooperation in the digital economy, investment, technology transfer, human capital development, and the establishment of local R&D centers.

The meeting featured an exchange of views on Azerbaijan’s initiatives aimed at developing the digital economy, deploying innovative technologies, and advancing the green transformation.