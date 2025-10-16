Azerbaijan inks bilateral agreements with Uganda and Somalia on visa exemption for diplomatic passport holders

Baku, October 16, AZERTAC

The Government of Azerbaijan has signed agreements with Uganda and Somalia on establishing a visa-free regime for holders of diplomatic passports.

An agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Uganda on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and service passports was signed on the sidelines of bilateral meetings held in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, within the framework of the 19th Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on October 15–16.

On the margins of the 19th NAM Ministerial Meeting, Azerbaijan and Somalia also inked a bilateral agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic passports.

These documents will contribute to expanding Azerbaijan's bilateral relations with African countries, facilitate mutual visits, and further strengthen diplomatic ties.

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov attended the event.