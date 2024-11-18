Azerbaijan is advancing towards energy transition by effectively benefiting from COP29, says WHO regional director

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan is advancing towards the energy transition by effectively benefiting from the COP29 climate conference. The country's strategy of using "smart village" concept is a clear example of this,” Hans Henri Kluge, Regional Director of the World Health Organization for Europe, told AZERTAC.

The WHO regional director emphasized that the countries that have chaired the last five conferences are making concerted efforts to put health care at the top of the agenda.

Hans Henri Kluge also congratulated Azerbaijan on its COP29 Presidency, saying that the conference successfully continues.