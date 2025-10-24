Azerbaijan joins 1st UN Tourism Regional Conference on Empowerment of Women in Tourism in Europe

Baku, October 24, AZERTAC

The First UN Tourism Regional Conference on the Empowerment of Women in Tourism in Europe was held in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The conference brought together women leaders, entrepreneurs, and experts in tourism, providing a platform for some of the most influential female voices in the region to share experiences, celebrate achievements, and explore ways to eliminate the barriers hindering women’s economic and social empowerment.

According to the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, the two-day event featured dialogues with leaders from both the public and private sectors who are driving social innovation, and discussions on strategies to promote gender equality and combat discrimination in the global tourism industry.

Azerbaijan was represented at the conference by Sadagat Davudova, Deputy Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Reserves Management Center of the State Tourism Agency.

Speaking at a panel discussion titled “Gender Equality in Tourism Management,” Sadagat Davudova highlighted the active role of women in the development of Azerbaijan’s tourism and cultural heritage sector.