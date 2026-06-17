Azerbaijan joins Formula 1-supported STEM Racing Programme for first time

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan has officially joined the global STEM Racing Programme backed by Formula 1.

The initiative, implemented in Azerbaijan by the Baku City Circuit Operations Company, is aimed at promoting engineering education and providing young people with essential knowledge and skills for future careers in high-technology fields.

As part of the programme, the STEM Racing Hub has been inaugurated in Azerbaijan as a dedicated training facility for participants, providing hands-on opportunities to design and develop racing models.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov emphasized the importance of the initiative, saying that it helps build technical knowledge and key skills such as teamwork and leadership, while also inspiring young people and supporting future engineering careers, including in Formula 1.

The "Caspian Apex" team, created under the programme, will represent Azerbaijan for the first time at the world final. The competition will be held from October 3 to 8, 2026, on Sentosa Island in Singapore, bringing together leading young engineering teams from around the world.

STEM Racing participants work according to the operational principles of Formula 1 teams, with each student assigned a specific role. They design racing models using engineering software, perform aerodynamic calculations, manufacture components using 3D printers, conduct testing, and engage in activities such as marketing, sponsorship relations, and presentation preparation.

Azerbaijan is also set to host its first national STEM Racing championship in 2027, with the winner earning the opportunity to represent the country at the world final.