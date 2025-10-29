Azerbaijan judokas aim for ‘medal rush’ at European Judo Championships U23 Chisinau 2025

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani fighters will challenge for judo glory at the European U23 Judo Championships to be held in Chisinau, Moldova.

Azerbaijan will be represented by a team of nine judokas competing across 6 weight categories.

A total of 314 fighters from more than 38 countries are expected to be in action in the judo competitions to start from October 31 to November 1.