Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to cooperate with ADB and AIIB on Caspian Green Energy Corridor

Baku, April 4, AZERTAC

A signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) was held during the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku. Representatives of ADB and AIIB joined the energy ministers of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan in signing the document.

This memorandum envisions cooperation between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan to support the first stage of the feasibility study for the “Caspian Green Energy Corridor” project.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said: "The unification of the energy systems of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan is a strategic and historically important project. Joining ADB and AIIB to our Caspian Green Energy Corridor initiative is one of the important advances in the implementation of the project. Our joint cooperation will enable us to start feasibility studies of the project soon. Thanks to this regional green energy initiative, Azerbaijan and Central Asia will realize the first trans-Caspian Energy Corridor.”

Erlan Akkenzhenov, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, stated: “Joint initiatives such as the Green Corridor project demonstrate our determination to strengthen the region's energy systems, promote green technologies, and ensure the sustainable export of green electricity. Together, we create a future where energy is not only a resource but also the foundation of sustainable development and stability.”

Umid Mamadaminov, Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan, said: “The Green Energy Corridor to be established between Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan is an important example of cooperation that turns the renewable energy potential of Central Asia into a reliable and sustainable bridge connecting Europe. This project reflects our commitment to building a green future, promoting economic growth, and ensuring long-term energy security.”

Mr. Yevgeniy Zhukov, ADB’s Director General of Central and West Asia Department, stated: “The Caspian Green Energy Corridor initiative is a strategic priority for the three countries, as well as for ADB, as it directly advances our core mission of fostering cross-border cooperation on clean energy infrastructure while simultaneously addressing multiple regional challenges. The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is a defining moment in our collaboration and sets the foundation for deeper cooperation between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. It reflects our collective commitment to turning this vision into a transformative regional initiative.”

Mr. Hong Wei, Head of Client Relations, Public Sector Client Department Region II, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, said: “The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is delighted to partner with the governments of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and the Asian Development Bank in supporting the feasibility study of the Caspian Green Energy Corridor project. This project will unlock Central Asia’s vast clean energy potential, with Azerbaijan playing a critical role as the gateway for green energy flows from Central Asia to Europe.”

The Agreement between the governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan on Strategic Partnership in the Development and Transmission of Green Energy was signed by the leaders of the three countries on November 13, 2024, at the COP29 climate conference.