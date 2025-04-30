The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

Azerbaijan, Kuwait sign joint declaration following 3rd meeting of Joint Commission for Cooperation

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

As part of mutual commitments to strengthen bilateral relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State of Kuwait, the 3rd meeting of the Joint Commission for Cooperation between the two countries was held in Kuwait on April 30, 2025. The meeting was co-chaired by Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, and included representatives from both countries.

The meeting aimed at strengthening and solidifying bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Kuwait at all levels. These relations are based on mutual respect and interest, as well as the organization of coordinated work on issues of mutual importance. The Joint Commission for Cooperation between the governments of the two countries provides a platform for continuous dialogue to strengthen common economic priorities and long-term cooperation.

The Azerbaijani and Kuwaiti sides emphasized the long-term development of relations between the two friendly countries, the existence of common views to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, particularly in the fields of energy, trade, investment, infrastructure, high technologies, transport, agriculture, food security, education, healthcare, tourism, media and sports, as well as the importance of taking concrete steps and coordinating activities to strengthen bilateral relations.

At the same time, the Commission agreed on expanding trade turnover through additional measures, achieving progress in strengthening economic ties, rendering support to joint industrial and technological initiatives, and improving logistics services to facilitate trade exchange between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State of Kuwait. The commission also discussed opportunities for expanding cooperation in the energy sector, including oil and gas, and emphasized the importance of identifying joint initiatives on clean energy projects that support long-term diversification of economic resources.

The Kuwaiti side congratulated the Azerbaijani side on the successful hosting of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), emphasizing that the hosting of such an important international event by the Republic of Azerbaijan with the participation of extensive representation from all over the world is an indicator of its special place and leading role at the international level, and also applauded its organizational measures to create favorable conditions for the sake of the success of the conference. The parties highly appreciated the cooperation and mutual support in various international forums within the framework of a multilateral partnership.

In the context of Azerbaijan-Gulf cooperation, the Republic of Azerbaijan highly appreciated the efforts of the State of Kuwait, which chairs the current session of the Gulf Cooperation Council. The parties expressed their intention to cooperate within the framework of the aforementioned issues and implement the Gulf Cooperation Council –Republic of Azerbaijan joint work plan for 2024-2028.

Various noteworthy issues at the regional and international levels were addressed, the significance of supporting activities aimed at achieving international security and peace and the importance of resolving conflicts in accordance with the UN Charter and the principles of international law were emphasized. The Republic of Azerbaijan and the State of Kuwait reiterated their commitment to their obligations to support each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

At the end of the 3rd meeting of the Joint Commission for Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State of Kuwait, the approved protocol of the meeting of the Joint Commission, the control mechanisms on it, and its annexes—a joint roadmap for the next two years—were signed. This covers the activities of the joint institutions in various fields through strategic cooperation, as well as the framework of cooperation, specific procedures, and the period for 2025-2027. The parties also signed a cooperation agreement in the field of agriculture, as well as several activity programs in the fields of sports, culture, and tourism.

In conclusion, the parties agreed to hold the 4th meeting of the Joint Commission in 2027 in Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

