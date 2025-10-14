Azerbaijan men`s chess team wins silver at European Team Chess Championship in Georgia
Baku, October 14, AZERTAC
The Azerbaijani men's chess team has finished as the runner-up in the 2025 European Team Chess Championship in Batumi, Georgia, after losing to Serbia in R9.
Eltaj Safarli only won his match, with the other three games finishing in draw.
The national team scored 13 match points.
Ukraine tops the table. Serbia finished 3rd.
