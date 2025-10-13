Azerbaijan men’s team defeats Hungary on Day 7 of European Team Chess Championship

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani men’s chess team beat Hungary 3-1 in the seventh round of the 2025 European Team Championship in Batumi, Georgia.

Eltaj Safarli and Aydin Suleymanli won their matches, while Shahriyar Mammadyarov and Rauf Mammadov drew. In the women’s section, Azerbaijan lost to the host country Georgia 1.5-2.5.

After Round 7, the Azerbaijan men’s team ranks second with 11 points, while the women’s team is in 10th place with 8 points.