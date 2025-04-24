Azerbaijan names Para taekwondo athletes for 7th WT President's Cup Asian Region
Baku, April 24, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani fighters will compete for medals at the WT President's Cup Asia Para Taekwondo G3, set to take place in Tai'an, China, on April 25.
Azerbaijan's hopes will be pinned on Sabir Zeynalov (58kg), Amin Shikhaliyev (63kg), Imamaddin Khalilov (70kg), and Orkhan Jafarov (80kg).
The competition provides an opportunity to earn ranking points for the LA28 Paralympic Games.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijan hosts Youth Cybersecurity Forum 2025 for first time
- 23.04.2025 [20:40]
Azerbaijani PM holds phone talk with Vice President of Türkiye
- 23.04.2025 [20:36]
Azerbaijan, China sign documents to enhance economic and trade partnership
- 23.04.2025 [20:30]
President of European Volleyball Confederation to visit Baku
- 23.04.2025 [19:19]
Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to visit Spain
- 23.04.2025 [19:08]
Euronews TV channel highlights 7th ADA University Policy Forum
- 23.04.2025 [18:30]
'Chip' helps suppress alcohol addiction
- 23.04.2025 [18:07]
BHOS students to represent Azerbaijan in Italy
- 23.04.2025 [18:00]
Azerbaijan helps to rebuild Irpin City clinic – AZERTAC’s special reportage
- 23.04.2025 [17:47]
EU announces 700-mln-euro fine on U.S. tech giants Apple, Meta
- 23.04.2025 [17:44]
ChatGPT-maker wants to buy Google Chrome
- 23.04.2025 [17:16]
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 jolts Istanbul
- 23.04.2025 [15:57]
President Ilham Aliyev's state visit in Chinese media spotlight
- 23.04.2025 [15:53]
3rd CIS Games official website launched
- 23.04.2025 [14:35]
Azerbaijan unveils official mascots for 3rd CIS Games
- 23.04.2025 [14:03]
Climate crisis driving surge in gender-based violence, UN report finds
- 23.04.2025 [12:56]
AZAL increases number of flights for Eid al-Adha
- 23.04.2025 [12:52]
China to launch Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship on April 24
- 23.04.2025 [11:30]
Hunger stalks Ethiopia as UN aid agency halts support amid funding cuts
- 23.04.2025 [11:03]
Olmo strike sends Barcelona seven clear in La Liga
- 23.04.2025 [10:37]