Azerbaijan names Para taekwondo athletes for 7th WT President's Cup Asian Region

Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani fighters will compete for medals at the WT President's Cup Asia Para Taekwondo G3, set to take place in Tai'an, China, on April 25.

Azerbaijan's hopes will be pinned on Sabir Zeynalov (58kg), Amin Shikhaliyev (63kg), Imamaddin Khalilov (70kg), and Orkhan Jafarov (80kg).

The competition provides an opportunity to earn ranking points for the LA28 Paralympic Games.