SPORTS
Azerbaijan names U15 wrestling squad for 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games
Baku, June 25, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani U15 wrestlers will demonstrate their skills at the 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games to take place in Yakutsk, Russia on June 26.
A total of five freestyle, four Greco-Roman, and three female wrestlers are gearing to represent Azerbaijan in the competition.
Overall 80 Azerbaijani sportsmen will join 16 sports disciplines at the Games set to run until July 7.
The competition will bring together promising young athletes from various countries of the Asian continent competing in 24 sports. A total of 224 sets of medals will be up for grabs in individual and group routines.
