Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum hosts first scientific-practical conference on “Actual Issues of Azerbaijani Weaponology”

Baku, October 30, AZERTAC

On October 30, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum held the first scientific-practical conference titled “Actual Issues of Azerbaijani Weaponology.” Organized by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, the event was dedicated to the 5th anniversary of victory in the Patriotic War.

The conference aimed to expand scientific study of Azerbaijani weaponology from ancient times to the present, facilitate information exchange on Azerbaijani weapons preserved in local and foreign museums and private collections, deepen knowledge in the field, and identify new research directions.

The event was opened by museum director Amina Melikova, who welcomed participants and highlighted that this is the first scientific-practical conference in Azerbaijan dedicated to weapons. She emphasized that, despite Azerbaijan’s rich weapon-making traditions shaped over millennia, this field has remained largely overlooked. Melikova also presented the museum’s catalog “Steel Patterns: Weapons Collection of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum,” authored by Doctor of Philosophy in History Sabuhi Ahmadov, which documents the museum’s collection with descriptions and high-quality photographs.

The conference featured academic sessions including: “New Research on Azerbaijani Weaponology”; “Protection, Display and Restoration Issues of Historical Weapons”; “Place and Role of Historical Weapons in Art”; and “Historical Weapons as an Integral Part of Azerbaijani Artistic Craftsmanship: Restoration of Tradition.” Specialists from Azerbaijani scientific and educational institutions, museums, and independent researchers delivered presentations, exchanging ideas and experiences. Discussions also covered prospects for future joint research projects and promoting Azerbaijan’s weaponological heritage internationally.

Participants expressed confidence that the conference would contribute to systematic and continuous development of weaponology research, an important component of Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage.