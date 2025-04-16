Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum launches Swiss-Azerbaijani cultural dialogue project: museum collaboration for inclusiveness

Baku, April 16, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has launched a new project titled Swiss-Azerbaijani Cultural Dialogue: Museum Collaboration for Inclusiveness, aimed at strengthening intercultural dialogue between Switzerland and Azerbaijan while promoting inclusivity within museum spaces.

This initiative is a joint effort between the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, the Embassy of the Swiss Confederation in the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Swiss Association of Women and Empowerment. Its primary goal is to create a more accessible and supportive museum environment for individuals with special needs.

Over the course of the two-month project, the museum’s Traditional Technologies Department will host carpet weaving masterclasses for children with autism and members of the Azerbaijan Children Union. Additionally, Valeria Biben, Head of AI and Art Projects at the Swiss Association of Women and Empowerment, will conduct specialized training sessions. These workshops are based on an educational program that teaches participants how to design carpet sketches using artificial intelligence. This innovative approach offers children a creative, interactive, and practical way to engage with the art of carpet weaving.

This project holds significant value in terms of sharing advanced methods for enhancing accessibility for people with special needs, preserving cultural heritage for future generations, and deepening the partnership between Switzerland and Azerbaijan.