Azerbaijan observes nationwide minute of silence to honor martyrs on Remembrance Day

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

At 12:00 on September 27, the cherished memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity was honored with a minute of silence across the country.

People paid tribute to the souls of the fallen soldiers and officers, expressing deep respect for their memory. During the commemoration, state flags were lowered, traffic came to a standstill, and car horns were sounded.

According to the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, September 27 was declared Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan as a sign of deep respect for the soldiers and officers who fought heroically and gave their lives for the country’s territorial integrity during the Patriotic War, as well as for all martyrs.

Commemoration ceremonies are being held today in all cities and regions of the country, including the liberated territories, honoring the blessed memory of the martyrs with profound respect.