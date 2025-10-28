Azerbaijan on the International Water Security Stage: INTERVIEW with John Etgen

Baku, October 28, Tamilla Mammadova, AZERTAC

In today's world, access to clean water and sustainable water management are becoming more than just a matter of convenience; they are key factors in sustainable development, food security, and social stability. This problem is particularly acute in resource-limited regions, where climate change is exacerbating existing difficulties and creating new challenges for economies, agriculture, and urban populations. In search of solutions, the international community is increasingly turning to approaches based on collective action and cooperation between governments, businesses, scientific institutions, and local communities.

AZERTAC presents an interview with John Etgen, Executive Director of the Collective Action for Water Security (C4W) platform, leader of initiatives on financing and partnerships to ensure water security through collective action, and an expert in sustainable water use strategies and international water cooperation.

-How does Collective Action for a Water Secure World help countries like Azerbaijan address water security challenges in the face of climate change?

-C4W, and our partner IWMI, the International Water Management Institute, helps Azerbaijan and the wider South Caucasus tackle water security challenges by fostering collective action that brings governments, scientists, businesses, and communities together to co-create practical solutions. Azerbaijan faces overlapping pressures: inefficient agricultural water use, growing industrial demand (particularly from oil and gas), rapid urbanization in Baku, and the complexity of managing predominantly transboundary water resources. Climate change intensifies each of these risks.

C4W works in four key ways:

∙ Turning knowledge into action – By supporting decision support systems, remote sensing, and GIS-based monitoring, C4W strengthens data-driven planning and integrates innovations that improve irrigation efficiency, reduce water loss, and enable climate-smart agriculture.

∙ Scaling resilient solutions – C4W helps modernize irrigation and WASH systems, ensuring that both rural farmers and urban populations benefit from efficient, equitable water access.

∙ Strengthening diplomacy and governance – Building on models like IFAS in Central Asia, C4W encourages basin-level management and water diplomacy so that shared rivers and reservoirs become drivers of cooperation, not competition.

∙ Elevating Azerbaijan’s global role – Following COP29 in Baku, C4W supports Azerbaijan in championing water security on the international climate agenda, positioning initiatives like the Baku Dialog on Water for Climate Action as platforms for global cooperation.

Through these approaches, C4W enables Azerbaijan to weave together technology, governance, and collective partnerships into a long-term strategy that transforms water insecurity into resilience — ensuring that water becomes a foundation for sustainable development in the face of climate change.

- What are the main challenges faced by the South Caucasus region in ensuring sustainable water supply?

-The challenges are multiple. First, agriculture plays a vital role in food security and contributes significantly to the GDP of the South Caucasus countries, yet water is not used efficiently.

Second, there are industrial challenges — especially in Azerbaijan, where the development of natural fossil resources such as oil and gas requires substantial water for industrial purposes. Third, urban development also adds pressure: cities like Baku are increasingly exposed to water scarcity. Since most of Azerbaijan’s water resources are transboundary, water diplomacy becomes an essential element of ensuring sustainable water supply, both in Azerbaijan and across the South Caucasus.

- What approaches in water management can help meet the growing demand for water in agriculture, industry, and urban development?

-Several approaches from IWMI experience can be applied.

1. Decision support systems and modeling should be used to help decision-makers at all levels better understand and manage water availability.

2. Improving irrigation efficiency through redefined irrigation norms can significantly reduce water loss in agriculture.

3. Transitioning towards climate-smart agriculture that requires less water is also crucial.

4. Modernizing irrigation and drainage infrastructure, avoiding leakages, and ensuring proper water accounting will enhance equitable allocation of water among sectors.

In municipalities, the WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) approach is key — strengthening cooperation with local stakeholders to improve drinking water and sanitation services in cities.

- What is the role of technology and innovation in water resources monitoring and management?

-Technology plays a crucial role. Strengthening data collection through GIS and remote sensing helps map and model available water resources and their use across sectors.

Innovation grounded in research ensures that raw data is transformed into useful information and integrated into decision-making systems for sustainable water management.

Furthermore, implementing best available technologies in irrigation systems can minimize leakages and enhance water use efficiency, especially for local farmers planning agricultural activities.

- What examples of collective initiatives could be relevant for Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus?

-Drawing on the experience of Central Asia, one notable example is the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) — established in 1992 to coordinate regional water allocation among Central Asian countries. IFAS is currently being strengthened to expand its coordination beyond agriculture to include energy and environmental needs.

Another example is the IWMI-led implementation of the PYWR model for the Chirchik River, which ensures efficient water allocation among agriculture, energy, and environmental sectors. This model supports scenario building and decision-making processes by IFAS and other institutions.

- What role can Azerbaijan play in advancing international water security and sustainable development, especially after the 2024 Climate Conference (COP) in Baku?

-Azerbaijan plays a crucial role in keeping water high on the international climate agenda. Following COP 2024, it is important to continue mobilizing global attention on the role of water in climate adaptation, both through national NDCs and through new Azerbaijan-led initiatives, like Baku Dialog on Water for climate Action that aim to strengthen cooperation and water resource management globally, and in the region.

-What long-term strategies and initiatives should guide sustainable water management in the South Caucasus?

-Long-term strategies must focus on the implementation of Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM), including basin-level management and strong transboundary cooperation. All of these are accomplished through Collective Action, which helps Azerbaijan address climate-driven water security challenges by uniting government, business, science, and communities around collective solutions. We strengthen data and technology for better planning, modernize irrigation and WASH systems for efficiency, and foster water diplomacy to turn transboundary challenges into opportunities for cooperation. Water diplomacy should remain at the heart of regional strategies, ensuring that shared water resources become a source of collaboration and resilience rather than competition. IWMI’s experience in Central Asia, particularly in water for agriculture and expanding expertise in WASH, can serve as a valuable reference for long term success. Finally, IWMI, along with C4W, can support Azerbaijan in keeping water at the center of the global climate agenda, ensuring long-term resilience for people, food systems, and sustainable development.