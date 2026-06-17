Azerbaijan, OPEC Fund for International Development explore new areas of economic partnership

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, met with Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, President of the OPEC Fund for International Development, on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group.

The sides discussed the main areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OPEC Fund, as well as prospects for further developing the partnership.

The parties reviewed activities related to the implementation of the Country Partnership Framework for 2025–2030.

They also exchanged views on efforts aimed at improving water supply, developing social infrastructure, and enhancing environmental sustainability. In addition, they explored opportunities to support the private sector, promote investment, and participate in regional connectivity projects.