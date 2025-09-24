Azerbaijan outlines priorities for its presidency of International Transport Forum

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

The annual ambassadorial meeting of the International Transport Forum (ITF) was held in Paris on September 23.

Representing Azerbaijan’s 2025–2026 ITF presidency, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva highlighted the country’s priorities for this important international transport platform.

She emphasized that Azerbaijan, as a key partner of the international transport community, is committed to improving regional and global transport conditions while addressing existing challenges in the sector. The ambassador underlined Azerbaijan’s efforts to strengthen connectivity through the integration of strategic transport corridors, with a special focus on the Middle Corridor as a pivotal and reliable multimodal route linking East and West. She noted that fully leveraging the potential of the Middle Corridor will facilitate not only global transport but also trade between countries. In this regard, the operation of the Zangezur Corridor (TRIPP) was highlighted as a driver of trade between China and Europe.

Other priorities of Azerbaijan’s presidency include expanding the ITF’s geographic scope, encouraging new members to join the forum, and advancing policies for smart and inclusive urban transport.

It was also announced that Azerbaijan’s ITF presidency will culminate with a ministerial meeting in May 2026, expected to result in the adoption of key documents on the digitalization of international connectivity and the development of urban transport.

During the meeting, participants were presented with a letter titled “The First 100 Days of Azerbaijan’s ITF Presidency”, prepared by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport.