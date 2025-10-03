Azerbaijan participates in Administrative Board Meeting of Union of Turkish World Municipalities

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

The Administrative Board Meeting of the Union of Turkish World Municipalities (TDBB) was held in Konya, Türkiye.

Hosted by the Konya Metropolitan Municipality, the event brought together representatives from Azerbaijan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Lebanon, the Gagauzia Autonomous Region of Moldova, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye. The meeting was chaired by Uğur İbrahim Altay, Mayor of Konya Metropolitan Municipality.

Participants praised the Union’s efforts, discussed ways to enhance cooperation between municipalities, and explored the implementation of joint projects.

Azerbaijan was represented by Tamraz Taghiyev, who serves as Chairman of both the National Association of City Municipalities and the Narimanov District Municipality.