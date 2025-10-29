Azerbaijan relocates families to Khidirli village in Aghdam district and to Hasanriz village in Aghdara district

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

In line with the directives of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has launched a new phase of resettlement to the Khidirli village in the Aghdam district and to the Hasanriz village in Aghdara district.

As part of this phase, 91 families comprising 366 people were relocated to the Khidirli village of Aghdam district and while 17 families totaling 83 people were relocated to the Hasanriz village of Aghdara district.