Azerbaijan represented at 9th Meeting of OTS Ministers in Charge of Youth and Sports

Baku, October 19, AZERTAC

The 9th Meeting of the Ministers in Charge of Youth and Sports of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. Azerbaijan was represented at the event by a delegation led by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov.

In his address at the session, Minister Farid Gayibov provided detailed information about the cooperation carried out in the fields of youth work and sports within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States over the past year. The minister particularly emphasized Azerbaijan's important initiatives — contributions to youth climate action, sports diplomacy, and the development of the sports volunteering movement.

During the event, participants discussed future areas of cooperation within the OTS framework and expressed support for new initiatives aimed at implementing joint projects.

For the more effective organization of cooperation, an experts' session was also held in preparation for the 9th meeting of the OTS Ministers in Charge of Youth and Sports. Azerbaijan was represented at this session by Elnur Mammadov, Head of the Sports Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and Zarifa Zulfugarova, Head of the International Relations Department.